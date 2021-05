I am an award winning travel journalist & bestselling author. Follow me on Instagram travelfoodguy or Twitter @travelfoodguy. Amidst a global rollout of coronavirus vaccine, the travel industry is gearing up for a post-pandemic resurgence in both leisure vacations and business trips. The White House has announced that everyone who wants to go through the vaccination process can do so by the end of May, and things are moving quickly in many other countries. As a result, many observers foresee a lot of the international travel restrictions easing before the end of spring.