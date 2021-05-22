What’s Working: More Coloradans are working or looking for work now than before the pandemic

Signs of a strong job recovery in Colorado were evident in new data that shows more Coloradans were working or were looking for a job in April than before the pandemic. According to state Department of Labor and Employment officials, there were nearly 3.2 million Coloradans participating in the labor force in April, compared with 3.15 million in February 2020. That pushed the labor force participation rate — which compares people with a job or looking for one to the overall population — to 68.7%, the same rate as February 2020.