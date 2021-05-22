newsbreak-logo
Lexington, SC

District promotes Meetze to Gilbert Middle principal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington, SC (05/22/2021) - On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Kyle J. Meetze, Ed.D., to principal of Gilbert Middle School. Meetze, who currently serves as dean of character and academic development at Meadow Glen Middle School, replaces Benji Ricard, Ed.D., who retires this year.

