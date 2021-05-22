Lexington Two arts magnet school creates colorful rock garden

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWest Columbia, SC (5/22/2021) -Many gardeners get rid of the rocks, but Saluda River Academy for the Arts has found a way to showcase them. The Lexington Two arts magnet school this year created a rock garden, in an array of bright colors and designs, with hand-painted rocks created by every Saluda River Academy student.

