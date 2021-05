Dahni Jo was 5 years old when her life was tragically cut short. She was a light in the Evansville area, who had a passion for helping animals. Dahni was seen at many fundraising events with local rescues sharing her love for animals. In fact many weekends Dahni spent her time at Petsmart helping with the adoption events, or at Evansville Animal Control handing out treats to the dogs there. She truly had a huge heart for animals. A scholarship fund has now been set up in her name, but the Dahni Jo Memorial Scholarship Fund needs to community's help in raising funds to help students in the future.