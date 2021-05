A man driving what appeared to be a blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack with 485 horsepower, evidently led authorities on a pursuit through Rutherford County. The chase started after numerous motorists made calls to 9-1-1 to report a man outside of his vehicle waiving a handgun. The calls came into Rutherford County dispatchers with motorists saying the subject was stopping traffic on I-24 near I-840. The man reportedly got back in his car and led law enforcement on a chase towards Chattanooga.