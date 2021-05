EDITOR’S NOTE: A Celebration of Life for “Mr. Ed” Gotwalt was held yesterday at the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church. The service was held on what would have been his 85th birthday. This kind storyteller passed away February 26 and his iconic elephant museum and candy emporium, and roasted peanuts are world famous. “Mr. Ed” made it into the Times quite a few times. Here is one that made “Fur, Feathers & Fins” on Aug. 19, 2006. It is an honor to consider him a friend. For the record: Yogis are known to roam that part of the county.