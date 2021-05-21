newsbreak-logo
Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation fetches 1.2 million dollars

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA letter penned by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E=mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than 1.2 million dollars (£850,000), about three times more than it was expected to get. Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California Institute of Technology and the...

