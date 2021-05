In what promises to be a busy season on the planet’s tallest peak, there have already been a number of notable successes: Shehroze Kashif, 19, became the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit; Sherpa Kami Rita summited for an incredible 25th time; and Bahrain’s prince, Sheikh Mohammed Hamad, summited along with his full team of royal guards. Yesterday morning (May 10th) at 6:15, British mountaineer Kenton Cool added to these by reaching the top of Mount Everest for a remarkable fifteenth time.