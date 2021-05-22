newsbreak-logo
UK aid flown to India to help with Covid-19 crisis

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife-saving medical equipment has been flown to India from Scotland and Wales to help the country deal with its Covid-19 crisis. One hundred oxygen concentrators and 40 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) ventilators supplied by the Scottish Government arrived on Friday night and will be distributed by the Indian Red Cross.

