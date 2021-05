According to a recent study in England, disadvantaged children experience stronger benefits from sports than their more affluent counterparts. The long-term study, entitled Investigation of the Associations Between Physical Activity, Self-Regulation, and Educational Outcomes in Childhood, looked at 4,000 children in England and checked in on them at ages 7, 11, and 14. The findings suggests that those who do more physical activity are likely to have stronger ‘self-regulation’ – the ability to keep themselves in check – and in particular may find it easier to control their emotions at an earlier age. Physical activities which promote self-control in this way, such as swimming or ball sports, also have positive, knock-on effects on academic attainment.