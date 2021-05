Even as the shortage of medical supplies and oxygen cylinders continues to cause distress to Covid-19 patients, a temple in Himachal Pradesh has lent a helping hand to the state government by seeking donations for medical equipment to help Covid-9 patients. The Chintpurni temple trust has lent a helping hand to the Himachal Pradesh government by launching an online service accepting donations of medical equipment for coronavirus patients. The temple has provided a link on its website on which devotees who wish to donate any medical equipment can approach through the link. The website provides further details about the types of medical equipment that people can donate which include pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks, oxygen cylinders and medicines.