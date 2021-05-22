newsbreak-logo
Illinois State

80 percent of Ardmore teachers stay put; average earns $74,159 per year

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 80 percent of teachers stay at Ardmore Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

