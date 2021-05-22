Staff encourages safe, respectful recreating in Bighorns

SHERIDAN — Are you looking for a way to give back to the Bighorn National Forest where you recreate?. All you have to do is pick up your phone and use an app. Several partnership opportunities identified by U.S. Forest Service staff on the Bighorn National Forest involves citizen science, which has now largely transitioned to recording data and learning about plant, animal and insect species from the convenience of several applications intended for any interested party to contribute their findings to local officials to better care for the land.