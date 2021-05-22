Staff encourages safe, respectful recreating in Bighorns
SHERIDAN — With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, it’s time to officially kick off the summer outdoor recreation season in the Bighorn National Forest. Campgrounds currently open include Leigh Creek, Ranger Creek Recreation Area, Shell Creek, Middle Fork and Loop A in Sitting Bull. If weather permits, North Tongue, Boulder Park, South Fork, Tie Hack, Owen Creek and Prune Creek campgrounds are expected to be open for Memorial Day weekend. Campers are reminded to bring their own drinking water, since water systems may not be tested. Fees are reduced when full services are not provided.www.thesheridanpress.com