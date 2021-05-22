Panthers rookie scouting report: Shi Smith offers versatility at wide receiver

Shi Smith was a really explosive wide receiver at South Carolina but was never able to ascend into being one of the best receivers in the SEC which mainly was due to poor quarterback play throughout his career. He's had some experience as a returner as well, so that could be one way he earns some playing time right out of the gate. Aside from that, he's a good 6th or 7th option in that receiver room but has the ability to grow into a bigger role over the next few years.