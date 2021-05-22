newsbreak-logo
NFL

Panthers rookie scouting report: Shi Smith offers versatility at wide receiver

By Erik Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers wide receiver Shi Smith is an exciting player that was one of the best value picks in the entire draft. He possesses plus athleticism, great hands, outstanding competitive toughness, excellent route running, tremendous focus at the catch point, and versatility to do a ton of different things in the backfield and slot (jet sweeps, reverses, bubble screens, etc.). He lined up on the boundary and slot at South Carolina, and had tremendous success no matter where he went.

