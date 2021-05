CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This could be the last day we don’t hit 90 degrees!. 80s today - 90s kick in tomorrow. Today will be warm but not terribly muggy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be a bit warmer. It still won’t be all that humid but many of us will hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year. Rain shouldn’t slow you down all weekend long.