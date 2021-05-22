newsbreak-logo
Lewistown, MT

Lloyd Efton Crook

By Staff Columns and Editorials
Lewistown News-Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLloyd Efton Crook of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Longmont, Colorado, went to join his beloved wife on May 13, 2021. He was 89 years old. He was born in Lewistown, Montana to Efton and Mildred Crook (Broad), the second of nine children. Lloyd was raised on the family ranch south...

