Robert (Bobby, Bobcat) Sivertson

Bobby James Simmons (1946-2021)
May 19—Bobby James Simmons, a 28-year Toledo police veteran who while on the force received his second master's degree, and in retirement taught as a substitute and took piano and saxophone lessons, died May 10 in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 74. He learned in February he had squamous-cell...
Obituaries|The Guardian
Roger Pugsley obituary
My brother, Roger Pugsley, who has died aged 80, was a chemist, a patent lawyer, an environmental activist and a charity fundraiser; a lifelong doer of good deeds for others. He used his considerable talents and cheerfulness to help people and the planet. Born in Bristol, Roger was the son...