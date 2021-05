The Malaysia Ministry of Health reported 6,976 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making it a new daily record and bringing the country total to 512,091 cumulative cases. In addition, officials reported 49 deaths today bringing the fatality total to 2,248 cumulative. The 49 death cases today include 14 cases in Selangor, eight (8) cases in Johor, six (6) cases each in Penang and Melaka, four (4) cases in Kedah, three (3) cases in Sarawak, two (2) cases each in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, and one (1) case each in Kelantan and Perlis.