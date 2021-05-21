newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mix with the Masters Announces Flagship Paris Recording Studio Designed by WSDG

recordingmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome » News » Mix with the Masters Announces Flagship Paris Recording Studio Designed by WSDG. Paris, France, May 17 2021 — Founded by Grammy Award-nominated producer Maxime Le Guil and business partner Victor Lévy-Lasne in 2010, Mix with the Masters (MWTM) has rapidly become a global leader in audio engineering education with a vast curriculum of live and online workshops hosted by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Chris Lord-Alge, Timbaland, and Hans Zimmer among others. With the program continuing to grow after a decade of success, the MWTM team has announced the startup of a new recording studio in Paris designed by global architectural acoustic consulting, design, and A/V integration firm WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group). The new studio will serve as their flagship location for both in-person and remote workshops as well as a home base for the growing list of international talent that have become a part of the program’s extended family.

recordingmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Calatrava
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Timbaland
Person
J Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Design Studio#Recording Studios#Production Design#Wsdg Paris#American#Wsdg Design Team#Niro#Rediacoustics#Dolby Atmos#Iso Booths#Llc#Food Network#Lincoln Center#Wnet#Novartis#Cbs#Ibm#Namm#Church Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
SONY
Related
MusicMusic Week

Round Hill Music acquires Telegram Studios' master recordings

Round Hill Music has agreed a deal for Swedish label Telegram Studios' master recordings. The indie's catalogue includes work by Estelle, System Of A Down's Serj Tankia, Throwing Muses, Ziggy Marley and Surfer Blood. “It’s been a thrill work with Niklas, Bjorn and Klas to acquire this set of master...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Magnum Photos announces major new Paris gallery space

Walk down Rue Léon Frot, the historic street in Paris’s 11th arrondissement, and look out for the grand doorway at number 68. Located behind that doorway, off an enclosed paved street, is a pivotal development for the medium of contemporary photography—a major new gallery space from Magnum Photos. Magnum Photos...
Entertainmentcotodecazanews.com

ENVISION ENTERTAINMENT / LISTENING GLASS RECORDS / AUDIO LITHOGRAPH STUDIOS / AUDIO OXYGEN MUSIC / MOFFETT MOTIF DESIGNS – FBN# 20216604201

The following company is doing business as: ENVISION ENTERTAINMENT/LISTENING GLASS RECORDS/AUDIO LITHOGRAPH STUDIOS/AUDIO OXYGEN MUSIC/MOFFETT MOTIF DESIGNS, 2501 ALTON PKWY #2152, IRVINE, CA 92606. This business is conducted by an individual JONATHAN PHILLIP MOFFETT, 2501 ALTON PKWY #2152, IRVINE, CA, 92606. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/JONATHAN PHILLIP MOFFETT.
Entertainmentprovideocoalition.com

Immersive Design Studios creates studio for virtual and hybrid events

A state-of-the-art space available for virtual or hybrid meetings and events, the new CANVAS Studio at Monterey will open in June, seting a new standard for professional events. This past year the entertainment industry had to shift to virtual events, due to COVID-19, a drastic changed that led to the...
Entertainmentbdonline.co.uk

5th Studio wins Stratford urban design framework

Brief comparable in scale to recent projects at Kings Cross and London Bridge stations. 5th Studio has been appointed to lead an urban design framework to improve the area around Stratford station. The scale of transformation needed is said to be similar to what has been seen at King’s Cross...
Businessmyinspiredesign.com

Campbell House opens Paris studio; adds leadership

Campbell House, an interior design firm, has opened La Maison, a new studio in Paris, France and has welcomed Gaelle Rioualen (pictured above), senior principal, management and Gwendoline Theodet, regional director, business development, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia). As senior principal of La Maison, the Parisian entity of Campbell...
Entertainmentsae.edu

The Future of the Recording Studio: Part 1

In part 1 of our new series on the future of recording studios, Nick Hosford, musician, songwriter, and audio instructor at SAE Nashville, shares his opinion on how the pandemic shaped the development of recording studios and what the future might look like for the recording industry. The effects of...
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Paperboy Paris Announces Collaboration With Kolam

After kicking off this year by working with BEAMS and New Balance, Paris-based Paperboy has announced its latest collaboration. For its next project, the restaurant and brand has looked closer to home and worked with Kolam, a Sri Lankan food delivery service also based in the French capital. The partnership...
Designdesignboom.com

zyva studio curates playful and modern paris apartment dubbed 'hematite dust'

Anthony authié, founder of ludicrous practice zyva studio, unveils the interiors of its ‘hematite dust’ apartment in paris. the design is planned for a compact dwelling facing the matignon gardens of the french capital’s 7th arrondissement. the fifty square meter apartment in the haussmannian building looks out toward the iconic cityscape of parisian rooftops above the famous garden. curating the interior, the design team takes influence from the night sky above the city and the black depth of the cosmos beyond. anthony authié notes: ‘like a metaphysical experience the project is inspired by this spatial aesthetics of constellations, stars, and black horizon.’
Home & Gardenmusictimes.com

Inspiration For Creating A Home Recording Studio

From upcoming bands impatient for exposure, to veteran stars like Paul McCartney working on solo albums, many artists have found that their home recording studios have become a haven over the past year. Rather than curb creativity, the closure of major studios and restrictions on live performances appears to have fueled artists' imaginations, and anyone with their own personal recording studio at home has been able to carry on generating high quality material throughout. Having heard the variety of fresh sounds emerging from domestic settings recently, you might be feeling inspired to set up your own creative space at home. If you have an underused basement or empty loft space, making a recording studio to suit your needs could be easier than you think.
Designretaildesignblog.net

Istetyka Eatery by Yakusha Design & Architecture Studio

The name “Istetyka” is a combination of two Ukrainian words — to eat and aesthetics. The aesthetics of ready-to-eat food is the main message of the eatery traced in the interior of the space and the dishes served. The owners sought to change the attitude to fast ready-to-eat food — turn ordinary into a ritual, food into an experience.
Lifestylehomeadore.com

Nina Restaurant by Liat Eliav Design Studio

Nina is a beautiful restaurant located in Barcelona, Spain, designed in 2020 by Liat Eliav Design Studio. The space is characterized by traditional building features, which were important for the studio to maintain. The main goal was to reach the right balance between the authentic attributes that radiate warm and intimacy and the modern elements. This was achieved by uncovering the original building materials and leaving them exposed and raw in front of the high-end modern materials.
Visual ArtArchDaily

UN Studio to Design Congress and Conference Centre in the Netherlands

UNStudio is part of the consortium that recently won the competition for a new congress and conference centre in the Netherlands, a project intended to further establish the Brainport Eindhoven region as one of Europe’s leading technology hubs. The Elysion Congress Centre expands an exiting, similarly programmed venue, striving for low impact on the surroundings while incorporating numerous sustainable features.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

$9 Million Colorado Home Has Professional Recording Studio

There is history in the walls of this Placerville home. Just northwest of Telluride, you will find this one-of-a-kind home that has created music that you have probably heard. This five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom, 11,672 square foot home on 90 acres is nothing short of a musical mountain retreat. According to Realtor, the music studio named "Studio in the Clouds" is world-class and acoustically perfect. In addition to the professional recording studio, there is also a live performance studio, sound room, and musician's apartment.
Computersmusictech.net

Learn the various methods to record audio into FL Studio

In this FL Studio Tips video, Max Venus shows you how to record audio in FL Studio. You’ll learn how to record directly into FL Studio’s Playlist across multiple tracks, and how to use the loop function to overdub existing parts. You’ll also learn how to record and sample using Edison.
Businessfloristsreview.com

Smithers-Oasis Acquires Design Master

Big industry news announced today– Smithers-Oasis has acquired Design Master®, through an asset purchase. Florists around the world will undoubtedly be thrilled to have consistent access to Design Master’s popular products again soon. Manufacturing issues have caused disruptions in supply availability in recently. Established in 1961, Design Master® is the...
WorldNPR

Paris Bookstores Are Designated Essential — But These Landmarks Struggle To Survive

And finally today, we want to tell you about the closing of an iconic bookstore in Paris' Latin Quarter, which has many worried about the pandemic's toll in a city where booksellers have long thrived. Bookshops are considered an essential business and have been allowed to stay open during France's third lockdown. But as NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports, the pandemic is hardly the first threat booksellers have faced.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Azzaro Debuts Men’s Wear Flagship in Paris

AZZARO’S NEW DIGS: Azzaro on Wednesday opened the doors of its men’s wear flagship, nestled inside the Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris. There is displayed – as a worldwide exclusive – the first collection for men that Olivier Theyskens has fashioned for the house. The inauguration also marks the...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Novotel launches a new era of design with a global mix of leading designers and non-standardized style

Novotel, a beloved midscale hospitality brand, announce that it has teamed with four international design teams to bring the brand’s new vision of modern, 21st century style to the world. Following an intense worldwide design pitch, Novotel chose four winning concepts that will be brought to life at Novotel locations around the globe, shifting Novotel from a standardized brand to a hospitality leader in the midscale hotel space. By choosing four distinct concepts, Novotel will provide flexibility to its owning and franchisee partners, allowing each to choose and customize an ideal style that best suits the unique character of the destination.