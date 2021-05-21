Mix with the Masters Announces Flagship Paris Recording Studio Designed by WSDG

From upcoming bands impatient for exposure, to veteran stars like Paul McCartney working on solo albums, many artists have found that their home recording studios have become a haven over the past year. Rather than curb creativity, the closure of major studios and restrictions on live performances appears to have fueled artists' imaginations, and anyone with their own personal recording studio at home has been able to carry on generating high quality material throughout. Having heard the variety of fresh sounds emerging from domestic settings recently, you might be feeling inspired to set up your own creative space at home. If you have an underused basement or empty loft space, making a recording studio to suit your needs could be easier than you think.