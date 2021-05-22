newsbreak-logo
Music

Normal History Vol. 635: The Art Of David Lester

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, we’ll be posting a new illustration by David Lester. The Mecca Normal guitarist is visually documenting people, places and events from his band’s 37-year run, with text by vocalist Jean Smith. Protest songs might be about very specific situations or more general concepts. Bob Dylan’s “Only A Pawn...

Jean Smith
Bob Dylan
Medgar Evers
