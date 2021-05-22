[Review] Army Of The Dead – Superb Genre Bending Action From Zack Snyder
2021 might just be the year of Zack Snyder. You’ve had Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was a rounding success, and now Army of the Dead. Is Army of the Dead as big of a cinematic triumph? It’s not. But that’s not without saying that it does a fine job in a genre that’s quite frankly oversaturated. Zombies have been a big deal in horror since Night of the Living Dead and they really haven’t ever gone away since then. Other monsters ebb and flow in popularity, but zombies are pretty constant.www.thathashtagshow.com