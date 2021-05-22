[Review] Army Of The Dead – Superb Genre Bending Action From Zack Snyder

After a brief introduction that involves a super-zombie escaping from a military convoy leaving Area 51, having it established that this latest cinematic zombie outbreak is somehow contained to the city of Las Vegas and that many of the heroes that will carry us through the film we’re about to watch are ex-military still living and working in the vicinity, director Zack Snyder’s (Dawn of the Dead, 300, Justice League) Army of the Dead moves us through an adventure that is at all times a heist film, an action adventure, a family drama, a comedy, and even a love story (between two zombies, of course). In other words, this one is a lot of movie.