One of the most-awaited and anticipating Animation movies is going to be released soon in the theatres. It is a computer-animated film titled “Hotel Transylvanian 4”. The previous 3 parts of the movie were a big hit. The viewers liked the movie very much and eagerly waiting to watch the fourth installment of the movie. This time, the movie is going to be very interesting and exciting as it is coming with some changes in characters and more. Recently, the makers have released the trailer on the YouTube channel. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically in July 2021. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the movie, voice cast, characters, release date, and many more.