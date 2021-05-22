newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

A summery Saturday; thunder chances northern Minnesota

By Ron Trenda
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur average Twin Cities high temperature on May 22 is 71 degrees. We’ll be way above average this Saturday, with most of the metro area topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Highs in the 80s are expected Saturday afternoon across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin:. There’ll be...

www.mprnews.org
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Much wetter weather eyes Minnesota by midweek

A broad shift in the weather pattern brings warmer air across Minnesota and much higher precipitation chances as the week progresses. Under the influence of high pressure and light to calm winds, central and southern Minnesota started Monday with areas of dense fog that have mostly lifted as of 9 a.m.
Environmentmprnews.org

Above-normal temps; several rain opportunities this week

Most of us will have many hours of dry weather this Sunday. There could be some scattered showers and an isolated t-storm this afternoon/evening in far southern Minnesota. Far northern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers at times. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible elsewhere in Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin, later this afternoon and this evening.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Environmentmprnews.org

Temps rebound; spotty Saturday showers in some areas, possibly an isolated p.m. t-storm

Today is the Minnesota fishing opener. Our opener can’t be any later than May 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:. Fishing seasons open for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout on Saturday, May 15. This year’s date is the latest possible opener under Minnesota statute, which sets the fishing opener as the Saturday two weeks prior to the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Seven people shot over three days in Minneapolis

Diane Sandberg reports for KARE-TV: “Minneapolis police said seven people were shot, one fatally, over three days in the city. Six people were injured by gunfire across the city on Saturday and early Sunday, including a young girl. On Monday morning, the number increased to seven. Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that early Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman struck by a car in the Ventura Village neighborhood. … Six other people were injured in shootings on Saturday evening through early Sunday. One of these victims was a young girl who was playing on a trampoline with other children when a red four-door Ford drove by and opened fire. Police have listed her condition as ‘very critical.’”
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
West Central Tribune

West central Minnesota continues downward trend in COVID-19 cases and deaths

WILLMAR — A low number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths was reported Monday all across the state, including west central Minnesota. Statewide there were no deaths reported and 589 new cases. In the 11-county area tracked by the West Central Tribune, there were a total of 40 new cases.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota reports 589 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths Monday

(FOX 9) - Nearly 62% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 53% are fully vaccinated, the latest date from the state health department shows. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that as of Monday, an estimated 4.9 million...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.