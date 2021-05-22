Severe Storms for Portions of the Northeast on Sunday

Looks like a great evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s. Kind of humid out. Still breezy. Morning lows drop into the mid 60s to low 70s. Some patchy fog. Look up for the Full Flower Supermoon before sunrise. It appears 7% brighter and 15% bigger than average. Warm again Wednesday. Highs mostly mid 80s, but some upper 80s. 20% chance of rain and an isolated storm. Some patchy fog possible again Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs will climb into the mid 80s to near 90. There is a slight rain chance daily. This weekend Saturday is looking warm and humid with a slight rain chance. Rain chances go up Saturday night into Sunday. There is the potential for storms. Rain looks to linger in to Memorial Day.