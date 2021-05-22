Severe Storms for Portions of the Northeast on Sunday

Effective: 2021-05-25 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KENT COUNTY At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clairemont, or 13 miles southwest of Jayton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Jayton, Girard and Clairemont. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH