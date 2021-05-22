newsbreak-logo
Severe Storms for Portions of the Northeast on Sunday

weathernationtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord heat will give way to a brief cool down across the Northeast Sunday into Monday as a cold front quickly moves across the region. Enough heat and moisture will be available as the cold front moves through Sunday morning and afternoon to trigger a few strong thunderstorms, some of which could produce damaging wind gusts.

www.weathernationtv.com
Environmentklin.com

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Into Wednesday

The National Weather Service is predicting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon that will likely focus in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Isolated areas of damaging wind or large hail are the primary hazards with any severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday through Monday; additional strong to severe thunderstorms...
EnvironmentKCCI.com

Severe storms possible late Tuesday

Today Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F....
EnvironmentKFOR

Risk of Severe Storms Tuesday

The sunshine returns Tuesday and highs will jump close to normal in the low 80s. Storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma this afternoon and move southeast this evening. These storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Strong storms are possible in central Oklahoma this evening and overnight. Lots of sunshine Wednesday will boost highs to the mid 80s and strong south winds. Showers and storms may develop along the dryline in the panhandle and move southeast across the state overnight. A few storms could be severe in northwestern Oklahoma with wind and hail as the main threats.
EnvironmentWDSU

Increasing rain and storms Sunday

Looks like a great evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s. Kind of humid out. Still breezy. Morning lows drop into the mid 60s to low 70s. Some patchy fog. Look up for the Full Flower Supermoon before sunrise. It appears 7% brighter and 15% bigger than average. Warm again Wednesday. Highs mostly mid 80s, but some upper 80s. 20% chance of rain and an isolated storm. Some patchy fog possible again Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs will climb into the mid 80s to near 90. There is a slight rain chance daily. This weekend Saturday is looking warm and humid with a slight rain chance. Rain chances go up Saturday night into Sunday. There is the potential for storms. Rain looks to linger in to Memorial Day.
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Severe Storm Threat on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a weekend of storms, the last two days have been gorgeous across the area. High temperatures ranged from 65-75 degrees across the Black Hills today. Those mild temperatures were accompanied by partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers around Sheridan county and southeast of Rapid City.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KENT COUNTY At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clairemont, or 13 miles southwest of Jayton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Jayton, Girard and Clairemont. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENT COUNTY At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Jayton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Jayton and Girard. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EASTERN KENT COUNTY At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clairemont, or 9 miles west of Jayton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Jayton, Girard and Clairemont. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Severe storms return Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase over night as the next storm system moves in for Wednesday. Temperatures for many will fall into the 40s. Scattered clouds are expected early in the morning, but we become mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many, with a few 70s closer to Nebraska. It will be a bit breezy through the day, but not as windy as it was Tuesday.
KCBD

Isolated severe storms late Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Some are expected to become severe. Activity, however, is not expected to be as widespread as last night. The heavy rain yesterday resulted in localized flooding. While not as widespread today’s rain likely will do the same. Watch...
EnvironmentKMBC.com

Severe storm chances increasing for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon and evening looks like a severe weather day for the Kansas City metro area. The severe potential depends greatly on the progress of early morning storms, so changes to the risk are possible. There continues to be a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday with...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

More severe storms possible Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more wet weather. A canopy of clouds and isolated showers this morning will give way to partial clearing this afternoon. However, scattered storms return to the forecast this evening and some may be severe, especially across southern Kansas. While...