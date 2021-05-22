newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Off the Shelf: Summer Reading 2021

Journal
 5 days ago

This year’s Summer Reading Program titled “Tails and Tales” starts on Monday, June 14, 2021 and runs through Monday, August 16, 2021. We will be doing a “check-out” count again this year working to reach a goal of 30,000 items checked out of the library in just 10 weeks. Sounds like a huge goal, but it’s not just the kids of New Ulm who are working on this goal. Everyone who checks out any item from the library during this time will be helping to reach this goal. All we need to do is check out 3,000 items from the library each week. You can see our progress by keeping an eye on our new friend, Red the red panda. Watch the rings on his tail to know just how we’re doing each week. You’ll see Red every time you walk into the library and approach the customer service desk.

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Ulm, MN
City
Reading, MN
New Ulm, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
New Ulm, MN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Summer Reading Program#The Lego Challenge#Children#Service#Young Adult#Time#Store Front Windows#Craft Kits#Steam Kits#Kids#Tales#Things#Rings#Programming#Teens#Magnetic Blocks#Head Downtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
New Ulm, MNJournal

Promenading in the sunshine

NEW ULM — Cathedral High School held a Prom Grand March outside in the school parking lot, Saturday. The special prom march was attended by 28 couples. The grand march was an alternative to the traditional prom dances. It was a chance for the students to put on their finest attire and socialize outside of school. It also allowed parents to get their cherished prom photos.
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Quilt Sampler gives Sewing Seeds an encore

NEW ULM — Sewing Seeds Quilt Company received a high honor by being chosen as one of 10 featured shops across the United States for the Spring/Summer 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, published by Better Homes and Gardens. This is second time the sewing shop, owned by Jackie Forst,...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at...
Brown County, MNJournal

SPOTS seeking new members

NEW ULM — The Brown County SPOTS organization is looking for new members. Every year, some members graduate and new members join. Currently, SPOTS has 15 members across Brown County, but the organization can always use more. SPOTS stands for Students Performing on Tough Situations. For over 22 years, Brown...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

April 2021 Hometown Hero: Nate Fliszar

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month’s hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he’ll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon. 860 AM KNUJ/FM 97-3 /SAM 107-3 and Hy-Vee would like to acknowledge those in your community, neighborhood, organization that give the most precious gift-time to worthwhile causes, helping those less fortunate, rescuing efforts in an emergency situation. We welcome nominations from a 10 county area. Get information at the service counter of your New Ulm Hy-Vee, knuj.net, or at the KNUJ/SAM 107-3 studios in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. Help us share the stories of Hometown Heroes throughout the KNUJ/SAM 107 listening area.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cub Scouting open house at Fairgrounds May 13

NEW ULM — Families are encouraged to come out on Thursday, May 13, and learn more about Scouting in New Ulm. An open house will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds to introduce parents and children to the opportunities Scouting presents.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Local historian Terry Sveine will present “Grocery Stores of New Ulm”

NEW ULM — The public is invited to Lunch and a Bite of History on May 20. Local historian Terry Sveine will reprise a presentation he gave to the Junior Pioneers in October 2019 for the Brown County Historical Society’s “Lunch and Bite of History.” Two presentations will be held; one at noon and another at 6:30pm in the BCHS Museum Annex on Thursday, May 20.
New Ulm, MNMarshall Independent

Two from Minneota to be ordained transitional deacons

NEW ULM — Two Minneota natives are among three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, and Tanner Thooft, both of Minneota, along with Nathan...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Youngsters visit Oak Hills

NEW ULM — Washington Learning Center students took a field trip to Oak Hills Tuesday for some fun activities and to sing for the residents. Teacher Eileen Bierk said the students typically come to Oak Hills once a month, but the pandemic limited interaction with Oak Hills residents. The students were able to play in the courtyard.
New Ulm, MNJournal

4 Pillars Gallery virtual opening at The Grand

NEW ULM — The Grand will feature the artwork of Dana Rose at the 4 Pillars Gallery Virtual Opening on Friday, May 14. Dana is an award-winning photographer from Alvord, Iowa, and will showcase her work in an exhibit entitled “Dana Rose – Storytelling Photography and Illustrative Art.” The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, May 15, and will run through Friday, June 11. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. All COVID precautions are followed.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Artist blends photos, drawings, into single form

NEW ULM — The photography of Dana Rose will be on display at The Grand Center for Art and Culture starting this Saturday. Rose is an award-winning photographer from Alvord, Iowa. She received many art and photography awards at state and national levels. Her most recent honor was earning a spot on Team USA to represent the USA in the 2021 World Photographic Cup.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Protean Players being revived at State Street Theater

NEW ULM — An area-wide youth theater group of years ago known as the Protean Players is being revived at the State Street Theater. Replicating the goal of the former Protean Players (meaning “versatile”), Michael and Christina Koester, as the group’s advisors, hope students from high schools in New Ulm and surrounding towns, who have a passion for the performing arts, will join them in this venture.
New Ulm, MNJournal

New Ulm Lions Donate to Food Shelf

The Lions Club of New Ulm approved a donation of $1,000 to the New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf at their May 6 Board of Directors meeting. Pictured, from left, are Food Shelf Executive Director Lion Brad Kirk accepting the check from New Ulm Lions President Diann Warta and Lion Keith Richter.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Turner Ladies sponsor pillow cleaning

NEW ULM — The Turner Ladies will sponsor Fluff n Puff Pillow Cleaning on Friday, May 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the Turner Hall Parking Lot, 102 S State St. Call Jan at 507.720.9657 if you have questions.
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown County Museum to reopen May 11

NEW ULM — The Brown County Museum will reopen on Tuesday, May 11, after being closed to the public for 14 months. All visitors will be required to wear masks and distance. While the museum was closed, new exhibits were installed and the museum store and reception area were relocated. Merchandise for children was added to the museum store selections.