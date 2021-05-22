910 N 4th St, Richmond City, VA 23219

This historic Shockoe Hill area circa 1900 home has new life with a complete floor to roof, wall to wall renovation. Tucked away in it's own secret garden this enclave is truly a Richmond gem. The moment you walk through the doors to the living room/dining room you feel the warmth of hickory hardwood floors and inviting color pallets throughout. The kitchen is calling the chef in you to "cook" and features stainless appliances, granite counters and backsplash and just steps away is the homes brick patio and fenced large double lot that is the perfect spot for summer lunches or intimate evening dinners... Bon Appetit! The second level invites restful slumber in one of two large bedrooms that are bright and airy with ceiling fans, large step-in closets and a large shared bathroom that features marble tiles throughout, simply spa like. Also found on the second level is your laundry with stacked washer and dryer. The area across from the home is a tree filled park. Shockoe Hill and Hebrew cemeteries nearby represent a "who's who" in Richmond, Virginia and U.S. history. This property is just minutes from VCU Medical and Academic Campuses.