newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Antiques & Collecting: Campeche chairs — a perfect conversation piece

Journal
 5 days ago

When decorating a room, it’s fun to include something out-of-the-ordinary. Perhaps you can find an unusual lamp or a modern painting, or a piece of furniture in a unique style. Try something new and go to an auction to see what is selling. Neal Auction Company’s recent auction was selling...

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Furniture#The Chairs#Collectibles#Home Decorating#Cars In Auction#Antiques Collecting#Neal Auction Company#C#Campeche Wood#Spanish#Cbs#Mattel#William Carter Company#Carter S Ink Company#Motor Travel Magazine#Campeche Chairs#Decorative Appeal#Mahogany#Style#Leather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Lacoste has the benefit of being a brand at the nexus of athleisure and luxury, offering pieces that are at once trop sportif and trop française. That’s a clutch position for a fashion house in these times. It also has the benefit of the well-dressed Louise Trotter at its helm. For those not lucky enough to have met Trotter in person, let me paint a picture: She is the woman in a slouchy polo, mannish trousers, white sneakers, and aviator glasses that makes you pinch yourself in a jealous rage when you pass her on the street or are seated next to her at a dinner. Someone who is calmly unstudied, comfortable, and totally not try-hard. Suffice to say, Trotter has long understood the benefits of generous, easy to wear clothing with arty touches in the form of a funny, albeit small, graphic or the juxtaposition of sorbet colors.
Hickory, NCFurniture Today

Hickory Chair, Pearson celebrate anniversaries with collection additions

HICKORY, N.C. – During the June 5-9 High Point Market, luxury furniture manufacture Hickory Chair is celebrating its 110-year anniversary and sister brand Pearson is celebrating its 80-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, Hickory Chair will unveil its new Haut Marias collection by Suzanne Kasler and Pearson will unveil...
LifestyleLockhaven Express

Kovel’s Antiques: Antique coffee grinders desirable for display

In the 1950s, there were still A&P grocery stores that only sold bags of coffee beans that had to be ground in a large iron grinder in the store, even though there were other brands of ground beans in bags. The customer chose the type and could grind it or ask a clerk to help. Some health food stores today still sell customers freshly ground coffee.
Shoppingfordcountyrecord.com

The ABC's of antiques

I think antiques are in my DNA. As a small child I lived in our old family home in Greencastle, Indiana. I do not remember a lot about that 1880’s house, but it was filled with dark furniture that had carved details with lovely fabrics that never wore out. The...
Interior Designhypebeast.com

Gensler and Arper's "Mixu" Chair Collection Is Defined by Endless Possibilities

Adding to its product lineup, Arper has teamed up with architecture firm Gensler on its new “Mixu” chair collection defined by endless possibilities. Designed in collaboration with Daniel Stromborg, Gensler’s Product development Design Director, the Mixu chair or stool features just three components – a base, a seat and a backrest – which can be mixed and matched in an array of colors and materials. Options like wood, metal, post-industrial recycled plastic, leather and fabric upholstery, help make the seating style perfect for any context, environment, or desire. The three-part system is also shaped to express softly rounded geometric curves and minimal gesture to complement a space.
Beaver Dam, WIWatertown Daily Times

Treasurer hunters, antique collectors to return to fairgrounds

BEAVER DAM — Saturday morning the Dodge County Fairgrounds will be filled with rows of booths and tables displaying interesting finds and unique items. Vendors from all over the area will be kicking off this year’s flea market and craft fair season in Beaver Dam. Saturday’s event will be the first of six monthly flea and craft fairs. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

Buying an antique bed – an expert guide

Exuding centuries of character and imbuing a space with instant personality, there is something undeniably charming about antique furniture. This is particularly true in the bedroom, where buying an antique bed can completely transform the space. The largest piece of furniture in the room, the bed should be the star of the show setting the tone for the rest of the room's design.
Gardeningbobbyberk.com

Hilton Carter For Target: Bobby’s 12 Favorite Pieces From The New Collection

Plants have the power to totally transform your home. And no one understands that more than plant lover, author, and stylist Hilton Carter. With a great eye and a green thumb, he knows how to make a space come alive with nature. And lucky for you, he also has a brand new collection with Target (that’s out today) with lots of pieces to go green in style.
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

18-piece Mainstays Bath Collection towel set for $25

Right now at Walmart, you can purchase an 18-piece Mainstays Bath Collection towel set for $24.99. The original price was $57.60, so you are saving $32.61 on this deal. These towels are currently available in the pictured Royal Spice color. You can also buy them in Artic White, Clearly Aqua, Light School Grey and Blue Shell. You will receive 4 bath towels, 4 hand towels and 10 washcloths. They are made from 100% cotton and are plush and absorbent!
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Antique Shopping Trip

Antique malls include: Antique Co. Mall, Antique Mall of Allen, and High Street Antiques & Design. Lunch will be at Spoon's Restaurant in Downtown McKinney. Please see the attached document for complete details. Registration fee includes transportation. Please bring money for your own meal. Advanced registration is required by May...
Aberdeen, MSartfixdaily.com

Spring Antique Estate Auction, May 15th

A yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO classic car in excellent condition inside and out, a magnificent pair of carved wooden pedestals depicting cupids holding shells, an 1870s US Colt single-action .44 caliber Army pistol, and a historical piano manufactured by Alois Kern circa 1870 are just a few of the many fine items slated to come up for bid Saturday, May 15th by Stevens Auction Company, online and live in the Aberdeen, Mississippi gallery at 609 No. Meridian Street. The Spring Antique Estate Auction will kick off at 10 am Central time and features lifelong collections from three of the finest estate homes across the South. Rare examples of glassware, porcelains, cars, Persian rugs, furniture, early lighting, collectibles, original works of art and hundreds of hard-to-find items will cross the auction block – around 500 lots in all. “This could very well be our finest sale of the last fifteen years,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Co. An open house preview will be held on Friday, May 14th, from 10 am to 6 pm Central time, and doors will open at 8 am on auction day, May 15th. Pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions and further information. For information not contained in the sales brochure, please call 662-369-2200 or email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Phone bids are welcome. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid state resale number. Refreshments will be served auction day. Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Spring Antique Estate Auction planned for Saturday, May 15th, visit www.stevensauction.com.
DesignELLE DECOR

15 Standout Pieces from Collectible Salon

Founded in 2018 by Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg, COLLECTIBLE has quickly become the preeminent international fair focused solely on 21st-century design. Typically based in Brussels, this year, in light of the pandemic, the fair has evolved to meet the moment with COLLECTIBLE Salon, a virtual platform that will leverage augmented reality, editorial content, e-commerce, and even a dedicated WhatsApp feature to allow virtual fairgoers to have very real conversations with studios and independent designers. “We wanted to enable people, as in real life, to either browse at random as one would wander the [physical] fair, or to source directly and efficiently what they are looking for,” says Vaisberg.
Gardeningcoolmaterial.com

House Raccoon Propagation Stations Are the Perfect Way to Grow or Gift Your Plant Collection

When it comes to customizing your space–whether you’re talking about a studio apartment or a spacious new house–few things liven up the place like a great collection of greenery. Whether it’s succulents, plants, or herbs, we love the act of taking something like a plant cutting and fostering its growth into something amazing–especially when we can display it in a great vessel. That’s where designer Clémence van den Haute and House Raccoon comes in. House Raccoon has two propagation stations/vases in the June and Lily options that are perfect for almost every aspect of the growing process. Both versions are handmade with June being the short, globular option and Lily the tall, cylindrical option. What’s more, every House Raccoon purchase allows the brand partners to plant a tree to help restoration efforts internationally through Trees for the Future. Either option makes a great personal piece, or a gift–particularly when paired with some clippings from your own garden!
Interior Designlandonhomes.com

The Birch Collection, A Perfect Floor Plan for Any Size Family

If you are in search of the perfect floor plan, then discover the Birch Collection by Landon Homes in Rowlet, TX. The Birch Collection, currently found at Magnolia Landing, features that perfect mix of living space, bedrooms or flex rooms, wrapped up within an easy to maintain home. These 1...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Pablo Picasso's Personal Watch Sells for $270,000 USD

Pablo Picasso‘s Michael Z. Berger watch has just sold for the surprising amount of €219,050 EUR (approximately $267,000 USD) over at Bonhams — roughly 20 times its pre-sale estimate. Catherine Yaiche, Director Bonhams France, who was the auctioneer for the Paris sale, said: “This is an exceptional way to end...
Designers & Collectionsarchitecturaldigest.com

Kelly Wearstler’s 2021 Collection, Transcendence, Is Here

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. There’s no question: Despite growing up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and spending her university years on the East Coast, Kelly Wearstler is a California gal through and through. She’s not only designed but helped define the West Coast hospitality scene, with a portfolio that includes the Avalon Beverly Hills and the Proper Hotels’ San Francisco, Santa Monica, and downtown L.A. outposts. Her irrefutably cool aesthetic takes shape in residences along the West Coast as well. Though her designs derive from the region’s easygoing, free-spirited sensibility, her material process is quite the contrary—rather purposefully provoked and agitated.
Culver, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Culver antique shop gets a breath of fresh air

Michael and Shawna Boynton share their treasured collections at their new Main Street Vintage boutique Shawna Boynton loves to collect things, and she welcomes fellow treasure hunters to explore her antique and home décor collection in her new shop, Main Street Vintage, in Culver. "I love to share my treasures with other people, and I really encourage people to come and see what we have," Boynton says. "It's not like anything else in town." Looking for a wagon wheel, rusty tin canister or wooden crate? How about a bureau, oil can or adding machine? Main Street Vintage can hook you...