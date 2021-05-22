newsbreak-logo
Ana (Now a Tropical Storm) Becomes The First Named Storm of the Hurricane Season

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubtropical Storm Ana became the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season early Saturday morning, May 22nd. For the seventh season in a row, the Atlantic Basin has had a named storm prior to the official start of the season on June 1st. Tropical Storm Ana formed to the northeast of Bermuda and will continue to move away from the region while weakening Sunday into Monday. This storm started as subtropical, but with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center it is now a tropical storms.

Environmentroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NOAA predicts busy hurricane season

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than usual, according to an outlook recently released by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The NOAA outlook calls for 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes. A major hurricane is one that is Category 3 or higher (115-plus-mph winds) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Orlando, FLarcamax.com

Will hurricane season 2021 be another 2020?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is nearly here, but will its numbers rival 2020, and will Florida be in the crosshairs?. Early indicators once again point to above-average numbers coming off the tired heels of the busiest Atlantic hurricane season of all time. Before 2020′s official season...