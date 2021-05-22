Ana (Now a Tropical Storm) Becomes The First Named Storm of the Hurricane Season

Subtropical Storm Ana became the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season early Saturday morning, May 22nd. For the seventh season in a row, the Atlantic Basin has had a named storm prior to the official start of the season on June 1st. Tropical Storm Ana formed to the northeast of Bermuda and will continue to move away from the region while weakening Sunday into Monday. This storm started as subtropical, but with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center it is now a tropical storms.