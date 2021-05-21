UPDATE: Hyannis man charged with smashing Barnstable Police sub-station with brick…

HYANNIS – Shortly before 3:00 a.m. this morning, a Barnstable Police Patrolman observed a man who appeared to be asleep at the wheel while parked in the area of a bar on Route 28, near the airport. Upon further investigation the patrolman believed the man to be intoxicated. Fearing he’d drive away and possibly hurt himself or others, officers decided to take him into protective custody for the remainder of the overnight, for his own good. The man was not charged with OUI because officers did not observe him driving. In the top photo, a Portuguese speaking patrolwoman explains to the man that he is being taken into protective custody and that he was not being charged with a crime.