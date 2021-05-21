UPDATE: Hyannis man charged with smashing Barnstable Police sub-station with brick…
HYANNIS – [BPD MEDIA STATEMENT] – In the early hours of Sunday morning, May 15, 2021, the Barnstable Police Department Hyannis Sub-Station was vandalized by someone smashing the glass doors out with a brick. The Barnstable Police Department [midnight] shift responded to the scene and began investigating the incident with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations. As a person of interest was developed, Barnstable Police Detectives and the Barnstable Police Community Impact Unit joined the investigation, which focused on 27 year old Casey Weatherbee of Hyannis.hyannisnews.com