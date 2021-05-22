Moon Earns Win No. 400 as Huskies Win Two at SLU
HAMMOND, La. – The HBU baseball team took both ends of a Southland Conference doubleheader and head coach Jared Moon picked up his 400th career win on Friday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 3-1 and 4-3. Win number 400 came in the opener of the doubleheader with the Huskies (14-37, 11-26 SLC)) and Lions (29-22, 21-17 SLC) locked in a pitcher’s duel keeping the game scoreless into the fifth inning of the seven-inning game. HBU starter Daxton Tinker kept SLU off the board until the bottom of the fifth when a one-out walk was followed by a double off the bat of Eli Johnson to make it a 1-0 game.ngscsports.com