Nick Jonas opens up about Billboard Music Awards 2021

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 22 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021, opened up about the upcoming ceremony. The star shared that he and the producers have turned the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to create a unique awards show.

