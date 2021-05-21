A female teacher in her 40s given probation instead of jail time after sexually abusing her student
A female teacher in her 40s was put on trial for having a sexual relationship and sexually abusing a high school student. She was given probation with a suspended prison term. According to the legal circles on the 20th, judge Kim Jin Won of the Incheon District Court sentenced the female teacher to an 18 month suspended sentence with a three-year probation period on charges of aggravated child abuse. That means the teacher will not be going to jail. She will only go to jail for 18 months if she violates her probation over the next three years.www.allkpop.com