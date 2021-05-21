A female teacher in her 40s given probation instead of jail time after sexually abusing her student

Police and prosecutors are to place greater focus on the actions of alleged rapists rather than their victims, after charges hit a record low.New legal guidance published by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says investigators must use an “offender-centric” approach and look closely at the actions of suspects before, during and after reported attacks.“An effective strategy for investigating and prosecuting rape requires focus on the actions of, and tactics used by suspects,” the document adds.“A crucial element of rape is whether the suspect reasonably believed that the complainant consented. By adopting an offender-centric approach, a prosecutor can properly assess whether...