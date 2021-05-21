newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

A female teacher in her 40s given probation instead of jail time after sexually abusing her student

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female teacher in her 40s was put on trial for having a sexual relationship and sexually abusing a high school student. She was given probation with a suspended prison term. According to the legal circles on the 20th, judge Kim Jin Won of the Incheon District Court sentenced the female teacher to an 18 month suspended sentence with a three-year probation period on charges of aggravated child abuse. That means the teacher will not be going to jail. She will only go to jail for 18 months if she violates her probation over the next three years.

www.allkpop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Intercourse#Sexual Relationship#Teacher Jail#Child Sexual Abuse#Jail Time#Criminal Sexual Abuse#Probation#Sexual Violence Treatment#Aggravated Child Abuse#Suspended Sentence#Multiple Occasions#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sully County, SDonidawatchman.com

Rape charges filed

Three counts of rape have been filed in Sully County against Onida resident Steve West. The first count against West is for rape in the first degree, defined as an act of sexual penetration accomplished with a victim less than thirteen years of age. The second count is for fourth...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Police and prosecutors must focus on actions of alleged rapists not victims, new guidance says

Police and prosecutors are to place greater focus on the actions of alleged rapists rather than their victims, after charges hit a record low.New legal guidance published by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says investigators must use an “offender-centric” approach and look closely at the actions of suspects before, during and after reported attacks.“An effective strategy for investigating and prosecuting rape requires focus on the actions of, and tactics used by suspects,” the document adds.“A crucial element of rape is whether the suspect reasonably believed that the complainant consented. By adopting an offender-centric approach, a prosecutor can properly assess whether...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Man Rapes And Drowns 5-Year-Old Step-Daughter After Wife Asks For Divorce

Crimean Supreme Court on Monday, April 19 sentenced 44-year-old Aleksandr Pilipenko to life in prison for the brutal murder of his step-daughter. 5-year-old Daria Pilipenko was murdered at their home in Kropotkine, Crimea in November, 2019. Aleksandr tried to hide the girl’s murder but later confessed to the crime. Traumatized by the incident 23-year-old Yekaterina Pilipenko remains at a mental health facility.
Tetonia, IDeastidahonews.com

Mistrial declared in rape case after jurors fail to show up

DRIGGS — District Seven Court Judge Steven Boyce declared a mistrial Monday afternoon for a three year old felony rape case. At the end of the four-hour-long jury selection, there were simply not enough jurors in the pool available to serve after 11 did not show for duty. Of the...
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Teacher Accused of Scalping Boy As Punishment for Talking in Class

A teacher at a primary school in central China has been arrested for allegedly pulling the hair of a student as punishment for talking during a class. The nine-year-old boy reportedly suffered severe internal bleeding and swelling following the incident. Doctors said the boy's scalp was separated from his skull...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Florida principal filmed spanking child with paddle cleared of wrongdoing by state attorney’s office

A school principal in Florida has been cleared of wrongdoing after a viral video showed her spanking a six-year-old girl with a paddle for damaging a computer.State Attorney Amira Fox’s office said on Friday that Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, will not face charges over the incident.The attorney’s office says that no crime was committed when the crying child was punished in a classroom in front of her mother on 13 April.Prosecutors said that the punishment did not cause harm or amount to child abuse, as the mother Fabiola Rivera has consented to the punishment...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Prison guards spared jail time in Epstein suicide plea deal

Two prison guards have admitted falsifying records on the night disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August 2019. But in a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas would be spared jail time. The pair fabricated log entries to make it seem like they had...
Sex Crimessamoanews.com

Man who allegedly tried to molest a 12-year-old now in custody

Said he wants to spend time with young children like her. Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A man who is on probation for a stealing conviction is now back in custody on the allegation that he attempted to molest a 12-year-old while she was walking home to Aua. The defendant,...
Sex CrimesHong Kong

Man arrested for alleged rape of 12-year-old niece in Tabanan regency

Police in Tabanan regency are investigating a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece last week. “We are still looking into the motive, it’s true that [the suspect and the victim] are related,” Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit at Tabanan precinct, Aji Yoga Sekar, said. The rape incident...
Jefferson County, IDgorgenewscenter.com

Teacher said she hugged school shooter after disarming her

An Idaho teacher who disarmed a sixth grader after she opened fire at school earlier this month is breaking her silence for the first time. Krista Gneiting, a math teacher at Rigby Middle School in the small town of Rigby, about 15 miles northeast of Idaho Falls, was preparing her students for their final exams on the morning of May 6 when she said she heard a gunshot from down the hall.
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Woman jailed on probation violation after series of assaults

A woman is jailed under a $27,200 bond — with $20,000 of the amount being for probation violation — after having been charged with a list of offenses, most noticeably in connection with turmoil followed by clashes with the police, records show. Lashundra Lynch, 25, is charged with committing misdemeanor...
Sex Crimesthecut.com

Danny Masterson Will Stand Trial for Alleged Rape of 3 Women

Almost a year after he was initially charged with the alleged rape of three women, That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has finally been ordered to stand trial. According to Variety, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ruled Friday that prosecutors provided enough evidence at this week’s preliminary hearing for the case to move forward. All three of The Ranch star’s accusers testified beginning on Tuesday, providing grim details of his alleged crimes. According to one woman, when she attempted to resist during an April 2003 assault at Masterson’s Hollywood home, the actor allegedly threatened her with a gun pulled from his nightstand.