Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has released a special trailer to celebrate the release of Chapter 58 of the manga series! The anime might currently be getting all of the attention now that it has officially started adapting the Kawaki saga, but the manga is starting its way through a brand new saga now that the initial fights against Kara and Isshiki Otsutsuki are over. With the previous chapter of the series officially setting the stage for the main villainous threats of this new arc, the newest chapter brought the focus back to Boruto and the rest of Team 7.