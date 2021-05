Cosmic Girls' latest unit is continuing to come out with plenty of new content for fans!. On May 16 KST, famed South Korean dance studio 1MILLION unveiled a special collaboration choreography video featuring all four members of WJSN The Black (Cosmic Girls members Exy, Seola, Bona, and Eunseo). In the video, the unit is not only seen performing their debut single "Easy" themselves, but many of the dance studio's actual dancers try their turn as well. According to the video credits, the video was produced by Lia Kim, while the choreography was made by Ara Cho and Dabin Im.