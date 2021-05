K-pop fans are no strangers to seeing their favorite artists on YouTube ads. Entertainment companies and fanbases have been paying thousands of dollars to get artists' MVs used as ads on YouTube for a long time. There seem to be many fans who see paid advertisements as a good strategy to have their favorite artists introduced to new people and boost MV views at the same time, as well as those who think this is a manipulation of numbers to create a false image of popularity and might be unfair to less popular artists whose labels can't afford to spend much money on paid advertisements.