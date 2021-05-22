NCT Dream win #1 + Performances from May 22nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, E'LAST U made their unit debut with "The Beginning of Spring", SHINee's Taemin came back with "Advice", fromis_9 made a comeback with "WE GO", Rocket Punch returned with "Ring Ring", Bling Bling made a comeback with "Oh MAMA", TO1 came back with "Son of Beast", TRI.BE made their comeback with "RUB-A-DUM", and PIXY returned with "Let Me Know".