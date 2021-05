After seven months, global phenom MONSTA X has officially announced their return with the schedule for their ninth mini-album, "One of a Kind." On the afternoon of May 10, MONSTA X surprisingly released the full schedule leading to the release of "One of a Kind" through their official social networking sites (SNS). The album itself is set to be released on June 1. They group unveiled their upcoming activities in what appears to be a crumpled paper with the relevant dates printed on it.