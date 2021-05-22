newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

NU'EST member Baekho officially debuts in his first musical 'Midnight Sun', today!

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, on May 22, NU'EST member Baekho made his debut as a musical actor, starring in 'Midnight Sun'. The musical 'Midnight Sun' is about a young girl named Hae Na, who sings under the moonlight, and a boy named Ha Ram, who shines as bright as the sun. When the two young lovers meet, they sing the brightest 'Midnight Sun' song, and the musical performance will follow them throughout their blossoming love and romance story. Here, Baekho has been cast as 'Ha Ram', and he shows great potential as a rookie musical actor.

www.allkpop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nu Est#Midnight Sun#Musical Performance#Midnight Performance#The Sun#Kwanglim Arts Center#Nu Est Member Baekho#Song#Love#2pm Kst#Sturdy Artistic Talents#Today#Charismatic Concepts#Stages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicnuevoculture.com

From Acting To Music, Vince Miranda Releases A Debut Single “Más allá”

The American-Mexican television star has set his eyes on a new ground, which is the music industry. His latest cutting-edge project “Más allá” is the artist’s first-ever official project where the production is warm and textured topped with the artist’s inviting and remarkable voice. The project also has a visual...
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

KIM WOOJIN Officially Begins His Pre-Debut Season

On May 11, rookie soloist KIM WOOJIN teased the beginning of his pre-debut season with a mysterious post on his official SNS channels. The upcoming solo artist, currently signed under 10X Entertainment, began by teasing a "Special News Today," earlier Tuesday on his Instagram account, promising a reveal later in the day, at 11:00 p.m. KST.
MusicEDMTunes

KILL SCRIPT Presents Debut EP ‘FIRST CONTAKT’

The industrial Techno rising star KILL SCRIPT presents his debut EP on NIGHTMODE called FIRST CONTAKT. This follows his first single back on November 20th, which was part of NIGHT MODE’s Cyberpunk compilation. If you are a lover of technological dystopias and apocalyptic futures, this is your soundtrack. After showing...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

EXO's Xiumin officially cast in 'Hadestown' musical

EXO's Xiumin has been cast in the musical 'Hadestown'. Xiumin will be taking on the role of Orpheus, who's the son of a human and a Muse gifted with musical powers, alongside Park Kang Hyun and Jo Hyung Gyun. Choi Jae Rim and Kang Hong Suk have been cast as Hermes, Kim Sun Young and Park Hye Na will be playing Persephone, Kim Hwan Hee and Kim Soo Ha have been cast as Eurydice, and Ji Hyun Joon, Yang Joon Mo, and Kim Woo Hyung will be playing god of the underworld Hades.
MusicNME

Watch BTS perform ‘Butter’ at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS have given the live debut of their latest single ‘Butter’ for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. ‘Butter’ arrived earlier this month and is the K-pop group’s second all-English single, following on from ‘Dynamite’ in August last year. The performance was recorded from their native Seoul. Watch the performance below:
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Recap) 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the biggest music artists of the year on Sunday with a night of live performances, show-stopping moments, and big wins! The Weeknd was the top winner of the night taking home a total of 10 BBMAs in the R&B and Pop categories as well as Top Artist.
MusicHypebae

City Girls Debuts First Single of the Year, "Twerkulator"

Hip hop duo City Girls has returned to the music scene with a brand new track via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. A snippet of the project dubbed “Twerkulator” circulated on TikTok a few months ago, making the song another viral dance challenge with now over one million Creates and 750 million views.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

De’Wayne has announced his debut album, 'Stains'

De’Wayne has announced his debut album, ‘Stains’. The alt-pop-punk’s first full-length will arrive on 18th June via Hopeless Records, preceded by the title-track, plus a video by animator/designer, Ainissa V. The record also features his recent singles ‘Walking to Work’, ‘I Know Something’, and ‘Perfume (Feat. Awsten Knight)’. “Every song...
MusicCape Gazette

Saturday Music Debut with Klassic Soul!

A family oriented singing group who enjoys taking audiences back in time with old school classics! Klassic Soul brings out the spirit in any song they perform, whether it's Jazz, R&B, Soul, Pop, Gospel or Country!
Celebritiestheprp.com

The Devil Wears Prada Debut “Forlorn” Music Video

The Devil Wears Prada have unveiled their official music video for their song “Forlorn“. The video has premiered alongside today’s (May 21st) release of their new EP “ZII“. That EP serves as a follow-up to the band’s 2010 conceptual effort, “Zombie“. Frontman Mike Hranica offered:. “Hopelessness is a primary theme...
Jacksonville, FLvoidlive.com

Listen | Leo Sun's debut redefines the summer jam

Jacksonville indie artist Matilda Phan, AKA Leo Sun, redefines the summer jam with their patiently paced, deftly produced, and delightfully laidback debut “When You Wake Up.” With trade-wind breezes of pedal steel and sun showers of auxiliary percussion, the song sounds as if it sprouted from Phan’s own mangrove of solitude; a place from which they can develop the kind of fortitude and emotional distance to respond to lovesick emotions with requisite poise.