NU'EST member Baekho officially debuts in his first musical 'Midnight Sun', today!

Today, on May 22, NU'EST member Baekho made his debut as a musical actor, starring in 'Midnight Sun'. The musical 'Midnight Sun' is about a young girl named Hae Na, who sings under the moonlight, and a boy named Ha Ram, who shines as bright as the sun. When the two young lovers meet, they sing the brightest 'Midnight Sun' song, and the musical performance will follow them throughout their blossoming love and romance story. Here, Baekho has been cast as 'Ha Ram', and he shows great potential as a rookie musical actor.