newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ask the Mary Sues: What Summer Releases Are You Excited For?

By Chelsea Steiner
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the end of May quickly approaches, it’s time to pump up the jams, rips our sleeves off of our shirts, and get ready for SHOT GIRL SUMMER, BABY! Now that many of us are vaccinated, we’re ready to dive into a summer filled with BBQs, travel, parties, and more social activities. Summer is also roaring back with all sorts of blockbuster movie premieres, new series, and all sorts of pop culture activities. So before you build that giant slip n’ slide in your studio apartment or purchase that margarita maker from Target (but seriously, you might as well, right?) take a look at what all is coming to screens big and small this summer.

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
424
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Kids#Target#Amc#Releases#Shot Girl Summer#Blockbuster Movie#Baby#Family Film#Margarita Maker#Younger Kids#Bras#Pop Culture Activities#Real Pants#Fort Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesClick2Houston.com

10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer

After more than a year of uncertainty and ever-fluctuating release schedules, there will be a summer movie season. The blockbusters are back. The smell of popcorn is in the air. Summer movies have always been stuffed with calamity and cataclysm, but this year, the existential threat is also off-screen. The...
Behind Viral VideosPedestrian.TV

This TikTok Just Reminded Me That Marta & Frankie From School Of Rock Are Dating IRL (!!!)

School of Rock is back, baby! Not in the sense that someone is rebooting it (please don’t) – no, School of Rock is having another moment in the sun because of how goddamn good it is. From singer Mayhrenate (Tomika) applauding the body positivity in the film to, uh, Lucas Babin (Spider) becoming the District Attorney of Tyler County, Texas. It’s all happening, but this latest lil’ tidbit really takes the cake.
MusicKokomo Perspective

Willow Smith needed to learn guitar to 'really call herself a musician'

Willow learned the guitar because she felt she "needed" to be able to play an instrument to be taken seriously as a musician. The 20-year-old star recently embarked on a new era with her rock single, 'Transparent Soul’, featuring Travis Barker. And the 'Whip My Hair' hitmaker - whose parents...
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel’s Wandavision Star Kat Dennings Thought Darcy’s MCU Return Would Be for a Single Scene

When Thor star Kat Dennings got the call to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision, Dennings expected the long-absent Darcy Lewis to pop up in a "scene or two." Dennings made her Marvel debut opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in 2011's Thor, returning for its 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. It would be another eight years before Marvel called on Dennings to once again play Darcy — now astrophysics expert Dr. Lewis — in WandaVision, a nine-episode original series from Marvel Studios reuniting ex-Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) inside an old-school sitcom of Wanda's own making.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Says Almost Everyone Dies In The Suicide Squad

As you may have inferred from the title, The Suicide Squad isn’t going to be one of those comic book blockbusters where the main cast emerges relatively unscathed from the multiple action sequences, with only a few cuts and bruises to show for it. That’s become even more apparent now that James Gunn’s soft reboot has been officially rated R for strong violence and gore among other things.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]

Nicki Minaj took photo dump to a whole different meaning. The New York rapper has been in the headlines after the re-release of Nicki’s classic mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty which is now officially available on all streaming services. Originally released in 2009, the critically acclaimed project was released just after Minaj linked up with Lil Wayne and his Young Money record label. Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, would be released just over a year later.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi horror-thriller Let Us In gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its digital release this July, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for writer-director Craig Moss’ upcoming sci-fi horror-thriller Let Us In. Based on the urban legend of the Black Eyed Kids, the film follows a 12 year old girl and her best friend as they try to uncover the mysterious disappearances of several teens in their small town.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Review: Betty Moon releases exciting ‘Cosmicoma’ album

Words do not fail me when it comes to what I experienced listening to Cosmicoma. Excited, surprised, ecstatic is but a few of the emotions I felt. Betty Moon’s self-produced eight-track Cosmicoma is a refreshing hybrid of rock, Latin, hip-hop accompanied by a chameleon-like voice; one moment it is soulfully soft, the next minute Betty comes at you vocally with lots of attitude. The results are an epic collection of multiple hit singles.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

13 Ballet Flats That Feel Fresh & Exciting For Summer

Ballet flats are timeless, foolproof classics. It seems like everyone has a pair — Queen Letizia of Spain likes a structured, elevated flat while Emma Roberts prefers a slingback style. One might recall Meghan Markle’s personal affinity for the footwear from brands like Sarah Flint and Rothy’s. Just in case you wanted a pair of ballerina-inspired shoes, too, TZR rounded up the best ballet flats to shop for Summer 2021 for your convenience. All you have to do is click add to cart, then wait (approximately) three to five days until the precious cargo arrives at your doorstep.
MusicSoompi

More Upcoming May Releases To Get Excited For

Although half of the month is over, there are still several big releases on the way in May!. aespa returns with their new digital single “Next Level,” a remake of the song of the same name from the “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” OST. fromis_9 makes a comeback...
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Alex Rodriguez Talks 'Clearing Out' His Life Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not hiding their romantic reunion as the two were seen in Miami. Meanwhile, the former's ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez is focused on the future. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," the former Yankee star, 45, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday (May 23). "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
MoviesElle

Marvel Releases Action-Packed First Teaser for Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals

Marvel Studios has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming film, The Eternals. The Cinematic Universe’s newest super team will premiere in theaters on November 5, directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland director Chloe Zhao. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Are Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson In A Throuple With Rita Ora? The Internet Has Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that the comic book genre is massively popular in the film world, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in the works. Chief among them is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and the paparazzi have been busy snapping shots of the cast/crew both on and off set. This includes some recent photos and videos of Waititi, Tessa Thompson and singer/actress Rita Ora being affectionate. And that has led the internet to collectively wonder: are the three stars in a throuple?
Apparelimdb.com

This Summer's Most Exciting Swimwear Collabs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Swimsuit season is here! Whether you're a one-piece kind of girl or enjoy a bikini, there are so many trendy and inclusive styles to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect fit for the beach or pool. But if you're looking for a swimsuit that is truly worthy for your Instagram feed, just look to Sara Foster, Naomi Osaka, Reese Witherspoon or Hailee Steinfeld; they're among the many celebs to drop irresistibly cute swimwear collections with...
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 5 Releases New Trailer

Rick and Morty has surprised with a new trailer for Season 5! Rick and Morty fans have become accustomed to long waits in between new seasons of the series, and that's what they had prepared for this time. Surprisingly, it was confirmed that not only was Season 5 already on the way, but it's making its grand return to Adult Swim next month. We're getting much closer to Rick and Morty's big return for its fifth season, and have gotten just as close of a look at what we can expect from the new season.