Ask the Mary Sues: What Summer Releases Are You Excited For?

As the end of May quickly approaches, it’s time to pump up the jams, rips our sleeves off of our shirts, and get ready for SHOT GIRL SUMMER, BABY! Now that many of us are vaccinated, we’re ready to dive into a summer filled with BBQs, travel, parties, and more social activities. Summer is also roaring back with all sorts of blockbuster movie premieres, new series, and all sorts of pop culture activities. So before you build that giant slip n’ slide in your studio apartment or purchase that margarita maker from Target (but seriously, you might as well, right?) take a look at what all is coming to screens big and small this summer.