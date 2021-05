Movie studios are still trying to navigate film releases and while movie theaters are now largely open, they're still not at full capacity and many potential viewers aren't quite ready to go back yet. As a studio with many potentially huge box office films, Disney has had the hardest time figuring out just what to do with theaters open, but only partially. After delaying Black Widow for over a year, Disney decided to split the difference and release the next big Marvel movie both in theaters and on Disney+, with a Premier Access price tag. Now the studio has decided to do the same thing with another highly anticipated film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.