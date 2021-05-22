How greenlighting Pfizer's new vaccine storage requirements could dramatically improve access

It feels like a once unreachable dream come true now that COVID-19 vaccines have arrived so quickly on the market. After all, the average time to develop a vaccine takes about 10-15 years. It is astonishing to think that we are at the point where we are able to book vaccine appointments with a single click. For us UC San Diego students, this most likely means in-person classes, sports, clubs, and meeting new friends. The UCSD administration recently announced that they plan to return to full capacity, in-person classes in the fall. For those who go to school in countries that aren’t the U.S. or the 20 other countries receiving the vaccine, this means virtually no change as Pfizer remains reluctant to give vaccines to countries that won’t make a profit. Although Pfizer has rapidly developed a vaccine, vaccines and medicine in general do no good unless there is equal access to them.