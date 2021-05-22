newsbreak-logo
How greenlighting Pfizer's new vaccine storage requirements could dramatically improve access

 4 days ago

(WASHINGTON) -- With little fanfare, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer permission this week to store its COVID-19 vaccine in a typical refrigerator for one month -- freeing the vaccine from the need to be shipped in cumbersome boxes stuffed with dry ice. Among authorized COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer's...

Pfizer
Health
Flu
Economy
Industry
HIV
Vaccines
Health

Singapore approves new storage temperatures for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

SINGAPORE (May 25): Singapore has approved the new storage condition for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at refrigerator temperatures of 2°C to 8°C for up to 31 days. The new storage condition was approved on May 20 after a thorough review of the application and supplemental data submitted by Pfizer. “The...
Kids

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works in kids as young as 12

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S. What You Need To Know. Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young...
Industry

Pfizer begins testing pneumococcal vaccine with COVID booster

WASHINGTON — The drugmaker Pfizer on Monday announced it has started enrolling fully vaccinated individuals to study its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot. In a press release, Pfizer said the 20vPnC vaccine is for the "prevention of invasive disease and...
The Free Press - TFP

Moderna Says Vaccine Is 100% Effective In Teens, Plans To Apply For FDA Authorization

Moderna announced Tuesday that its coronavirus vaccine was 100% effective against infection in kids aged 12 to 17, and that it planned to apply for FDA authorization in June. The company tested its vaccine in 3,732 participants in the age range, and found no cases of COVID-19 among those who received two doses or any “significant safety concerns” throughout its study. It was 93% effective two weeks after the first dose, and fully effective two weeks after the second, Moderna said.
Industry

Pfizer Vaccine Storage Rule-Change Lauded As Game-Changer

Allowing vaccination sites to store the Pfizer vaccine in a typical refrigerator for a month will dramatically improve accessibility, ABC News reports. Meanwhile Stat looks into efforts by wealthy nations to aid international vaccine efforts. With little fanfare, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer permission this week to...
The Motley Fool

How the Adolescent COVID Vaccine Market Could Be Huge for Pfizer... Eventually

Until recently, children under age 16 couldn't receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That changed, though, with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) receiving U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their vaccine in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss how big the adolescent vaccine market might be for Pfizer.
San Diego, CA

Pfizer Vaccine Rollout Exempifies Equal Access Issue

It feels like a once unreachable dream come true now that COVID-19 vaccines have arrived so quickly on the market. After all, the average time to develop a vaccine takes about 10-15 years. It is astonishing to think that we are at the point where we are able to book vaccine appointments with a single click. For us UC San Diego students, this most likely means in-person classes, sports, clubs, and meeting new friends. The UCSD administration recently announced that they plan to return to full capacity, in-person classes in the fall. For those who go to school in countries that aren’t the U.S. or the 20 other countries receiving the vaccine, this means virtually no change as Pfizer remains reluctant to give vaccines to countries that won’t make a profit. Although Pfizer has rapidly developed a vaccine, vaccines and medicine in general do no good unless there is equal access to them.
Industry

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines: Efficacy and Potential for Booster Shots

As vaccinations continue across the U.S. with children as young as 12 now eligible, how effective is each vaccine and when could booster shots be needed at some point?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available each offer protection. Here's a breakdown:. How Long Does the Pfizer Vaccine...
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Longer Time for Refrigerator Storage of Thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research:. “Making COVID-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to support storage of undiluted, thawed vials of its COVID-19 vaccine for up to one month at refrigerator temperatures.
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: Updated Storage Conditions

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized undiluted, thawed vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be stored in the refrigerator at 2°C to 8°C (35°F to 46°F) for up to 1 month. The update is based on recently submitted data that demonstrated the stability of the undiluted, thawed...
Industry

New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

Pfizer vaccines can now be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month, Health Canada announced Wednesday (May 19). The move came when Health Canada authorized a request from manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech to allow the vaccine to be stored from 2-8°C for up to one month at the point of use, i.e., at vaccine clinics. Long-term storage of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine will still require ultra-cold storage of between -80°C to -60°C, but this move is the first time that the vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for more than five days.
Industry

Could a business require customers to disclose vaccine information?

Could your favorite restaurant or store ask for proof of a Covid-19 vaccination? Before leaving home, it may be a good idea to have your vaccination card handy if someone were to ask you about your shot. "At the moment, a business could ask customers for proof of their vaccination...
Industry

US Drug Regulator Relaxes Cold Storage Requirements for Pfizer Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the he COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German-based BioNTech can be stored much longer at temperatures higher than previously recommended. The U.S. federal government’s drug regulatory agency said Wednesday the two-shot vaccine can be stored in a standard refrigerator between 2 and...