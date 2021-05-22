ECHL Today - May 22

The Vegas Golden Knights marched into Minnesota this weekend having not ever won a game there in regulation. With their playoff series tied at 1-1 and Minnesota having taken home ice advantage away by virtue of their win in game one, the Knights needed to win one in Minnesota to regain home ice advantage. They did better than that, beating the Wild 5-2 in game three last Thursday and blanking them 4-0 in game four last Saturday, setting up a chance to win the series and advance in front of the hometown crowd tonight at T-Mobile. The Knights despite all of their playoff success, have never won a series in front of the home crowd. More than 11,000 fans are expected tonight at T-Mobile Arena. After some serious goalie controversy during last season’s playoffs, Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has gone exclusively with Marc-Andre Fleury and he hasn’t disappointed, with DeBoer saying he’s sticking with Fleury because he’s “rolling.” Game time tonight is 7:30pm.