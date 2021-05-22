newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

ECHL Today - May 22

By ECHL Today Share Tweet
ECHL.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Stingrays (27-22-13) at Orlando Solar Bears (32-24-6) 7 p.m. ET. Dan DeSalvo leads South Carolina against the Solar Bears with 16 points (4g-12a). Orlando’s Aaron Luchuk is second with 65 points (26g-39a). Stingrays are second with 74 goals in the third period. Solar Bears are league’s least-penalized team...

www.echl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echl#Kansas City Mavericks#Tulsa Oilers#Echl#Jacksonville Icemen#Wheeling Nailers#Wichita Thunder#Indy Fuel#Rapid City Rush#Rapid City#Utah Grizzlies#Americans#Et Wichita#South Carolina Stingrays#Florida Everblades#Rookie Defensemen#Game#Orlando Solar Bears#Kelly Cup Playoffs#One Goal Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLWTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m. Wednesday’s Games. Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Portland, MEWPFO

ECHL releases upcoming schedule

PORTLAND (WGME) – The ECHL released its new schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday. The Maine Mariners’ season and home opener will be October 22 against the Worcester Railers. The Mariners opted out last season due to the pandemic. The last time the Mariners played in a game was March 10, 2020. Head coach Riley Armstrong is excited to get his team back on the ice and with fans in the stands.
NHLjammin1057.com

Knights Can Advance With Win Tonight

The Vegas Golden Knights marched into Minnesota this weekend having not ever won a game there in regulation. With their playoff series tied at 1-1 and Minnesota having taken home ice advantage away by virtue of their win in game one, the Knights needed to win one in Minnesota to regain home ice advantage. They did better than that, beating the Wild 5-2 in game three last Thursday and blanking them 4-0 in game four last Saturday, setting up a chance to win the series and advance in front of the hometown crowd tonight at T-Mobile. The Knights despite all of their playoff success, have never won a series in front of the home crowd. More than 11,000 fans are expected tonight at T-Mobile Arena. After some serious goalie controversy during last season’s playoffs, Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has gone exclusively with Marc-Andre Fleury and he hasn’t disappointed, with DeBoer saying he’s sticking with Fleury because he’s “rolling.” Game time tonight is 7:30pm.
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL playoff results | Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series. Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Hurricanes Sign Blake Murray

The Hurricanes are spending their off day in their first-round series against Nashville by taking care of one of their prospects as the team announced that they’ve signed forward Blake Murray to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will carry a cap hit of $758K. GM Don Waddell had the following statement on the signing:
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ethan Straky – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Straky is an American defenseman who idolizes Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidström. He has come through the ranks of the United States’ development program, having joined two years ago as a 16-year-old, and he has forced NHL scouts to take notice of his talent. His rapid growth as an athlete caught the attention of many prolific colleges, and he has committed to play NCAA hockey for the University of Notre Dame for the 2021-22 season.
NHLNHL

Color of Hockey: Maharaj traveled long road to become Ducks goalie coach

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles Anaheim Ducks goalie coach Sudarshan "Sudsie" Maharaj. Sudarshan...
NHLThe Day

NHL roundup

The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered, in a huge way. The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, MacKenzie Weegar and Patrick Hornqvist each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.
NHLtexasstars.com

Riley Damiani Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

CEDAR PARK, Texas – The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, are pleased to announce that forward Riley Damiani has been named to the AHL All-Rookie Team for the 2020-21 season. Damiani, 21, paced the Stars and all newcomers in the AHL this season with...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL fines Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh and Pat Maroon

May 24, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) controls the puck around Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports. Tampa...
NHLNHL

Projected Lineup: Game 4 vs. Colorado

St. Louis Blues Head Coach Craig Berube did not reveal any lineup changes for Game 4 during his pregame meeting with the media, saying only that there was a chance defenseman Jake Walman would return to the lineup for the first time since getting off the NHL's COVID protocol list.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Colorado Avalanche Alex Newhook Leaves Game Four With Injury

Young Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook left Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues with a lower-body injury. Newhook played only two shifts before leaving the game in the first period and did not return. Alex Newhook Injured During Game 4 Against St. Louis. The Colorado rookie was pushed into...
NHLYardbarker

Luke Kunin scores first career Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner

Luke Kunin of Chesterfield, MO scored his first career National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner on Sunday. Kunin scored at 16:10 of the second overtime period from Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland, and Calle Jarnkrok of Gavle, Sweden as the Nashville Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. With the win, the best-out-of-seven Central Division semifinal is now tied at two games apiece.
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Will Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin be on the ice for Game 5? Maybe

Jaccob Slavin was on the ice Tuesday morning, tangible progress from the previous three games but not to the point where Rod Brind’Amour felt comfortable saying the essential defenseman would return for Game 5 that night against the Nashville Predators. HIs Carolina Hurricanes blue-line teammate Jani Hakanpaa, at least, was...
NHLoilersnation.com

Josh Archibald suspended one game for hit on Logan Stanley

Josh Archibald won’t be in the lineup as the Oilers fight for their playoff lives in Game 4. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Monday afternoon that Archibald would be suspended for one game after clipping Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets in Sunday’s loss. If you missed...
NHLsinbin.vegas

MINNESOTA WILD 4 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 (VGK 3-2)

Recap: The Golden Knights needed one win to clinch their first-round series with the Wild and their first on home ice. Vegas captain Mark Stone opened the scoring with his fourth of the postseason. Minnesota would answer right back scoring three unanswered goals. After the opening 20 minutes the Wild led 3-1.
NHLYardbarker

Connor Lockhart – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

The players who were hurt most by the missed OHL season are those who didn’t have a chance to come from overseas to play any kind of season or get into the U18 tournament, which is exactly what happened to Erie Otters forward Connor Lockhart. Lockhart was selected third overall...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Talyn Boyko – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

With only a handful of goalies listed in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, Talyn Boyko is on a mission to make his name known. At a colossal 6-foot-6, he has established himself as one of the largest goalies in his draft class. Born in Drumheller, Alberta, Boyko played three seasons...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings Draft: Jack Bar 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Bar enjoyed a successful first year in the USHL with the Chicago Steel and would be a great selection for the LA Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft. Following up on last year’s selections of defensemen in the second round, the LA Kings could follow suit this year with the selection of Jack Bar. From the same town as second overall pick Quinton Byfield, Bar went from St. Andrew’s College prep school hockey in 19-20 to the Chicago Steel of the USHL.