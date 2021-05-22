10 Whittier Drive In Bow, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow!

COME and SEE this magnificent END UNIT townhome in Tasker's Chance with partial Brick Front, 3 huge bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. This home hallmarks an enormous "primary" suite, exclusively located on the 3rd level with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a luxury "primary" bath which has a 2nd walk-in closet, a separate two-person glass-enclosed shower stall and soaking tub, and his and her vanity; the two additional LARGE bedrooms, the 2nd full bath with porcelain tub, and the walk-in laundry room are conveniently located on the 2nd level; the GOURMET kitchen with 42" oakwood cabinets, glass-ceramic tiles surround backsplash, granite countertop, double sink, gas stove/oven, stainless steel appliances, a WALK-IN pantry; the dining and living areas with crown molding and chair railings; the walk-in storage room; and the half bath are splendidly located on the main level. This jubilant home has a spellbinding bright open floor plan. The conveniences of life are merely minutes away, Baker's Park, downtown Frederick, shopping centers and malls, restaurants, gas stations, Marc train, movie theaters, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Super Walmart, and more. ===IMPORTANT INFORMATION: (1) REPLACED on 11/2018, the exterior and interior units of the heating and cooling systems, including the furnace; (2) NEWER stainless steel appliances; (3) the water heater is 75 gallons capacity; (4) NEWLY installed on 10/2020, the two ceiling fans; (5) NEWLY installed on 10/2019, the storm door with "removable" screen and glass windows, (6) Freshly painted on 05/2021, walls and doors around the house, and (7) Professionally done on 05/2021, the front patio's "landscape", "hardscape", and the "raised concrete" garden beds.