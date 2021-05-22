10 Whittier Drive In Bow, New Hampshire: Nearby Wow!
BOW, NH — View this new listing nearby. Wow!. Features: Welcome to Bow! This gorgeous brick colonial is located in a quiet executive neighborhood. This generously sized 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has pristine hardwood flooring throughout, imported Italian tile in all bathrooms, and Swarovski Crystal lighting fixtures are tastefully placed throughout the home. A breathtaking marble-floored foyer opens to a beautiful double staircase leading to the larges bedrooms, which feature French doors and have ample closet space. The master bath has a large walk-in closet and whirlpool tub. The large kitchen with granite countertops is the perfect place for your next family gathering. Enjoy this summer in your own backyard oasis with a large inground heated pool, while listening to your own waterfall. The oversized 3 car garage is sure to accommodate any vehicle. This single-owner home has been meticulously cared for. Don't miss out on this incredible property! Open House Saturday, May 8 11-1. All other showings to be scheduled through ShowingTime.www.msn.com