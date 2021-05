May is Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is a chronic, complex often debilitating autoimmune disease where your body attacks its healthy cells and tissues. Lupus commonly affects women more than men between the ages of 14 and 45. Symptoms include anemia, joint pain, fatigue and more. You will find it differs from person to person. In honor of the people who have lupus, you will see a purple light in front of 205 Claremont Ave. the Montclair municipal building, nightly. The Township Council passed a proclamation and resolution to recognize May as Lupus Awareness Month in Montclair after a conversation with then-Fourth Ward Councilwoman Dr. Renee Baskerville and present Councilman David Cummings.