Andy Burnham hit out at the government's levelling up slogan and “London-centric” Labour after winning re-election as mayor of Greater Manchester with an increased majority.The two-times Labour leadership contender said his 67 percent of the vote — up from 63 percent in 2017 — sent a clear message to Westminster that the public wanted more devolution in English regions.In an emotional speech criticising the policies of both major parties, he said that he would follow a "place-first not party-first approach"."People are buying into English devolution - they are telling you to deliver more of it not less," he said.Mr...