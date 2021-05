SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The final day at American International's John G. Hoyt '52 Track & Field Complex saw several members of the Dartmouth men's team take to the track. The highlight of the day came in the 400m hurdles as senior and 2019 Ivy League Champion in the event Max Frye claimed fourth in 52.79. Frye ran in the third and fastest heat of the day as the top-seven times all came from that section.