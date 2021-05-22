newsbreak-logo
Coco Gauff wins Emilia-Romagna Open for second career title

By Marija
womenstennisblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoco Gauff never dropped serve in the 74-minute final against Wang Qiang to win her second career title on the clay courts of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy. Playing the WTA 250 tournament on a career-high ranking of No.30, which will further improve next week, the 17-year-old Gauff won 76% of her first-service points and saved all the four break points she faced to beat Wang 6-1 6-3 in the final and add to her singles title collection that was initiated two years ago in Linz.

