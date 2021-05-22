Coco Gauff wins Emilia-Romagna Open for second career title

ROME/WASHINGTON, May 14, 2021 (by Michael Dickens) Each year, our love affair with Rome grows as the bond gets stronger and stronger. What a difference a day at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia made with the return of fans at Foro Italico. As Covid-19 restrictions are easing, the atmosphere was amazingly different. Having live fans cheer the players on made quite a difference. Even if they had to beat a hasty retreat in order to meet a mandated 10 p.m. curfew, which left the last two matches of the day – Dominic Thiem versus Lorenzo Sonego and Andrey Rublev against Roberto Bautista Agut – without fans to cheer on the players to the end.