Studio Watt O'Keefe spearheaded the clever renovation. For a software company exec with three children, the search for a new home entailed not only finding a retreat from his own non-stop work life, but securing a comfortable space for his entire family. "I wanted a design that was very fluid and open, with common areas that invite gathering," he says. On the other hand, privacy was key: "My three kids are all of an age where they value their personal space, so it was also important that they could each have their own bedrooms," he adds.