newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Carrie Underwood announces Las Vegas residency

By Alivia Harris
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WVLT) - Country music star Carrie Underwood announced her first Las Vegas residency, set to begin in December. The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open December 1, 2021, at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Underwood will perform Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. She...

www.wsaz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts World Las Vegas#Fan Club#Theatre#Star#Make A Wish Foundation#Las Vegas Residency#December#Carrieunderwood#Tickets#10am Pt#Sale#Pic#Reflection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Related
FestivalPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

ACM Awards Returning to Las Vegas In 2022

The Academy of Country Music has revealed that the annual ACM Awards will return to Las Vegas for the 2022 awards ceremony. The 57th ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The decision to get back to Las Vegas marks a return to normalcy for the awards show. The ACM Awards have historically taken place in Las Vegas, but were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Entertainmentkizn.com

Luke Bryan Talks About His 2022 Las Vegas Residency on The Today Show

Luke Bryan broke the news about his upcoming residency on The Today Show. After announcing to the world about his series of shows, Luke posted, “We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas! I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play for you on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience. Tickets go on sale 5/24 with shows starting in February 2022.”
Musicvegas24seven.com

World-Renowned Music Superstars Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Announce First Performance Dates for Exclusive Headliner Engagements at Resorts World Las Vegas

Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Announce First Performance Dates for Exclusive Headliner. Performances to Include Celine Dion’s Opening Night Benefit Show for COVID-19 Relief &. First-Ever Las Vegas Headlining-Runs for Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Tickets for 30 Shows on Sale May 24 at...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

NEEDTOBREATHE team with Carrie Underwood for new track

GRAMMY Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released their brand new single “I Wanna Remember” featuring seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood. Underwood also appears alongside NEEDTOBREATHE in the track’s official music video, which exclusively world premiered earlier today (Thurs, May 20th) on CMT, MTV, and ViacomCBS’ Times Square Billboard. “‘I...
HockeyPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Mike Fisher Played A Prank On Carrie Underwood & Her Reaction Was Perfect

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have a playful relationship and their dynamic was put on display when the latter played a small prank on his superstar wife. Last week, the former NHL player, 40, took to Instagram to post a video of him creeping up on Underwood, 38, and her friend, Cara Clark, as they took a roadside walk. In the footage, Fisher drives up slowly behind them in his car and suddenly honks the horn, prompting the two to jump, with Underwood offering the funniest facial reaction and yell. "We got 'em," Fisher said after Underwood turned around to shout at her husband. She also played off her reaction in the comment section to the post, writing, "I wish I could ‘like’ this...but alas, I cannot."
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Luke Bryan adds three additional Vegas residency dates

High demand for tickets adds three more show dates February 23, 25 and 26. Due to extremely strong pre-sale ticket demand, Luke Bryan has added three more show dates, February 23rd, 25th and 26th, to his recently announced headlining engagement run at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas that opens February 11th. The new dates, along with previously announced February 2022 dates, will go on sale to the public today (Mon, May 24th) at 10 am PST.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Always Working on New Things,’ Hints at Getting Back to Her Roots With New Country Album

As a three-time Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood is always planning her next move. Over the last year, Underwood has had to reenvision what it means to be an entertainer while the entertainment world has been partially shut down. She released her gospel album called “My Savior,” a longtime goal for the country singer, along with a Christmas album, “My Gift.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Reveals How He’s Preparing for New Residency at Las Vegas Casino

After the entertainment industry has been closed for about a year, things are slowly starting to open back up as it is safe to do so. Many artists are announcing upcoming summer tours or plans to start live performances soon. In fact, country artist Luke Bryan announced yesterday that he would be doing his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. He will perform in a massive 5,000-seat theater.
Celebritiessgbonline.com

Carrie Underwood Stars in BodyArmor’s First SportWater Campaign “Made For More”

BodyArmour released its first national campaign“Made For More” featuring its brand partner and seven-time Grammy Award-winner Carrie Underwood. As BodyArmour’s first lifestyle equity partner, Underwood is continuing her involvement with the brand and stars solo in its “Made For More,” video which recognizes relentless drive to succeed and positions its BodyArmour drink as the ultimate all-day hydration partner with its alkaline pH 9+ and proprietary electrolyte formula.
Performing ArtsColumbian

Katy Perry, Celine Dion to perform at Las Vegas theater

Some of music’s biggest stars are ready to rock Las Vegas. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood will each perform short residencies at the new Sin City venue The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning later this year, organizers announced Wednesday. The 5,000-seat theater will open...
Theater & Dancevegas24seven.com

Due to Incredible Ticket Demand, Carrie Underwood Adds Six Show Dates to Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Opening December 1 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

ADDS SIX SHOW DATES TO REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY. OPENING DECEMBER 1 AT THE THEATRE AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS. Due to extraordinary pre-sale ticket demand, Carrie Underwood has added six new show dates from March 23 to April 2, 2022 to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, her recently announced headlining engagement run opening December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The six new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 dates, will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST.
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Celine Dion adds Resorts World Las Vegas residency dates

Due to incredible pre-sale ticket demand, Celine Dion has added 11 more show dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022 to her recently announced headliner engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The new 2022 dates along with previously announced November 2021 dates will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24th at 10 am PST.