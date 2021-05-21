Carrie Underwood announces Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have a playful relationship and their dynamic was put on display when the latter played a small prank on his superstar wife. Last week, the former NHL player, 40, took to Instagram to post a video of him creeping up on Underwood, 38, and her friend, Cara Clark, as they took a roadside walk. In the footage, Fisher drives up slowly behind them in his car and suddenly honks the horn, prompting the two to jump, with Underwood offering the funniest facial reaction and yell. "We got 'em," Fisher said after Underwood turned around to shout at her husband. She also played off her reaction in the comment section to the post, writing, "I wish I could ‘like’ this...but alas, I cannot."